News

Visa launches Click to Pay in South Africa

Friday 10 July 2020 13:52 CET | News

Visa has launched its Click to Pay online payment solution in South Africa to facilitate the digital checkout process.

According to MyBroadband, consumers who see the Click to Pay icon on a website will be able to make a purchase instantly if they have enabled their Visa card for the service. Moreover, Click to Pay uses advanced technology and authentication methods to secure transactions, being based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard.

Besides, 40% of all ecommerce transactions comprise checkout purchases where shoppers do not have their card details saved with an online merchant. Therefore, the solution comes to help merchants reduce cart abandonment, while providing a single integration for participating card brands.

Furthermore, Visa will secure the transactions by offering tokenization, which replaces a cardholder’s 16-digit Visa account number with a secure token that protects the underlying card number from fraudsters.


More: Link


Keywords: Visa, Click to Pay, South Africa, online payments, digital checkout, Visa card, ecommerce, authentication methods, EMV Secure Remote Commerce, ecommerce transactions, checkout purchases, card details, online merchant, cart abandonment, tokenization
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South Africa
Payments & Commerce

