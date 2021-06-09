|
Visa launches a program for fintechs in Bangladesh

Thursday 10 June 2021 13:35 CET | News

Visa has announced launching its new program for Bangladeshi startups and fintechs.

The program aims to help improve fintechs’ and startups’ product propositions and develop better user experiences, as related in the press release. Visa’s fintech initiative for Bangladesh is a series of 12 webinars starting from June 17, 2021.

The initiative aims to help participants understand nuances of digital payments and provide support in augmenting digital payment solutions for the Bangladeshi consumer.

The program is designed as a three-part series of webinars – The Launch Series, Mentorship Sessions and Thought Leadership.

Visa has partnered with startup Dhaka for its fintech initiative program.


Keywords: Visa, fintech , startup, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Bangladesh
