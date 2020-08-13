Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa joins Phixius pilot programme, Nacha announces

Thursday 13 August 2020 12:38 CET | News

Nacha has revealed that Visa joined a list of partners piloting Phixius – a payment-information exchange platform.

Currently, businesses exchange payments-related information primarily through bilateral agreements, which can be difficult to scale when doing business with hundreds or thousands of trading partners. Phixius provides the interoperability that reduces the need for such agreements. Organisations connected to Phixius can also provide fraud mitigation and automation enhancement services to those businesses.

The platform helps credentialed service providers share and manage electronic payments information, making pre and post payments processing more secure than current processes. Phixius enables authorised access to data sources via standardised APIs, which eliminates the need for centralised data storage. Credentialed service providers connect directly to the platform to provide access and services to business.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nacha, Visa, Phixius, payments, electronic payments, fraud mitigation, automation, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like