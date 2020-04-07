Visa increases contactless payment limit to USD 250 in Canada

According to a document seen by iPhone in Canada, dated 6 April 2020, it says: ‘effective immediately, Visa has updated the Visa Easy Payment Service (VEPS) program’s contactless maximum transaction amount to 250 CAD.’
According to Visa, this update comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that ‘issuers are encouraged to review their contactless limits and acquirers are encouraged to review their merchant customers’ POS systems to determine the implications of this change.’
Consequently, people in Canada with mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay are now able to tap their devices when paying for groceries or anything else at amounts of up to USD 250 – without the need to touch a POS terminal PIN pad for sales over the previous USD 100 limit.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions