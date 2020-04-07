Sections
News

Visa increases contactless payment limit to USD 250 in Canada

Tuesday 7 April 2020 15:16 CET | News

Visa has increased its contactless payment limit in Canada to USD 250, up from USD 100, during the COVID-19 pandemic, iPhone in Canada reports.

According to a document seen by iPhone in Canada, dated 6 April 2020, it says: ‘effective immediately, Visa has updated the Visa Easy Payment Service (VEPS) program’s contactless maximum transaction amount to 250 CAD.’ 

According to Visa, this update comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that ‘issuers are encouraged to review their contactless limits and acquirers are encouraged to review their merchant customers’ POS systems to determine the implications of this change.’ 

Consequently, people in Canada with mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay are now able to tap their devices when paying for groceries or anything else at amounts of up to USD 250 – without the need to touch a POS terminal PIN pad for sales over the previous USD 100 limit.


More: Link


Keywords: Visa, COVID-19, Canada, contactless payment, mobile wallet, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Canada
Payments & Commerce

