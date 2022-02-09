|
Vertical Systems integrates PXP Financial's ANYpay checkout solution

Wednesday 9 February 2022

UK-based expert in acquiring and payment processing services PXP Financial has integrated its ANYpay solution into Vertical Systems’ VSL Pay.

VSL Pay is a pay-by-link solution that creates a unique pre-populated payment link for travel agents, one that is compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and achieving PCI DSS compliance regulations. The cloud-based application reduces the steps required to make payments whilst increasing payment conversions, all of which is handled by the ANYpay checkout solution from PXP Financial.

As the travel market re-opens, it is important that travel agents are prepared for an influx of customers looking to book holidays away, according to Vertical Systems. With VSL Pay, powered by ANYpay, agents will have the capabilities to accept all payments in a way that is not disruptive to the businesses payments network.


