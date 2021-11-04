|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ventrata, Adyen to streamline payments for global attraction businesses

Thursday 4 November 2021 13:57 CET | News

UK-based ticketing company Ventrata has partnered with Netherlands-based payment service provider Adyen to launch Ventrata payments, a solution for its global merchants.

By leveraging Adyen for platforms, Ventrata will make it easier for its merchants to accept payments, however their customers choose to pay. It also gives Ventrata’s businesses a single view of payments to help manage ticketing across global sites, both online and via POS channels. 

This unified commerce approach will augment payments acceptance for Ventrata’s merchants, support those which don’t have an established payment provider, and end the managing of payments from separate POS and online providers. 

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online payments, Adyen, POS, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like