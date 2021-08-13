|
Veem introduces BNPL option for SMBs

Friday 13 August 2021 13:59 CET | News

US-based online payments provider Veem has launched a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product for SMBs.

The offer will provide cash flow support for our customers in the form of paying with credit cards and access to capital with a more likely approval process than a bank. Veem has access to the transactions and payment history of the SMBs and so they would be able to make good choices on whom to provide cash advances to and how much as well. These cash advances can then be returned by the businesses over a period of three months in equal increments and any repayments after this period would incur charges and interest as well.

The company was started in 2014 as a business that would facilitate cross-border payments but has since added features and products to its platform including invoicing and collection features with a specific focus on SMBs.


Keywords: product launch, BNPL, B2B payments, SMEs, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
