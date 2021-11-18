|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UniTeller and Thunes collaborate to expand services in APAC and Africa

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:54 CET | News

US-based remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Singapore’s global payments network Thunes to continue its global expansion in emerging markets in Africa and Asia Pacific.

The partnership with Thunes will combine two major payments processors, allowing for more visibility and client accessibility in selected markets through e-wallets or account deposits. UniTeller clients will have access to 552 banks for deposit services and 28 new e-wallet service operators.

UniTeller offers digital and electronic cross-border payments processing services and includes financial institutions, money transfer operators, fintechs, and banks in its ecosystem.

Singapore-based B2B company Thunes provides financial institutions and corporates with secure and cost-effective money transfer solutions. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online payments, B2B payments, e-wallet, ecommerce, bank account
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like