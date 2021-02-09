UNIPaaS finalises initial external fundraising round

The funding round was led by TPY Capital with participation of global fintech leaders including Sarah Friar (CEO of NextDoor and formerly CFO of Square); Eric Sager (COO of Plaid); Sam Hodges, CEO of Vouch Insurance and formerly President of Funding Circle; and product leader and angel investor Gokul Rajaram. Additional investors include FJ Labs, as well as entrepreneurs Talmon Marco (H2Pro; Juno; Viber); Boaz Palgi and Erez Webman (Paramount Data; ScaleIO); and Ofer Smadari (StackPulse; Luminate).
UNIPaaS intends to use the funds to build out its solution for multi-vendor businesses and offer their own payment experience to manage and control funds, and leverage payments and financial services to generate new growth engines.
The UNIPaaS solution gives platforms the ability to own their payments experience, control funds and monetise financial services. UNIPaaS meets regulatory and compliance requirements by having acquired the PCI DSS Level 1 certification and the UK FCA Authorised Payment Institute license.
