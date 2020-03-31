Sections
News

UK fintech Wollit fast-tracks income-levelling service for freelancers

Tuesday 31 March 2020 12:58 CET | News

UK-based fintech Wollit has launched a payments service to top-up the monthly pay packets of freelancers and gig workers.

 

Wollit aims to help with the financial wellbeing of the UK's 14 million freelancers, gig workers and those on zero-hours contracts through a range of products. The fintech's first service is called the Wollit Income Promise and aims to regulate the incomes of those not in full-time work.

Wollit provides customers with an interest-free cash top-up whenever they earn less than their average monthly earning. A GBP 9.99 fixed monthly fee is the only cost to customers. So, if an individual agrees with Wollit that their average earnings are GBP 2,000 a month, but one month they only earn GBP 1,500, then Wollit will top up the GBP 500. The top-ups are repaid when the individual earns more than the GBP 2,000. A credit limit is agreed beforehand between the customer and Wollit.

The startup received GBP 1 million from BBVA, Anthemis and Plug & Play Ventures, Form Ventures, MAHR Projects and other angel investors earlier in 2020.


