Tymit introduces instant payments with TrueLayer

Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:17 CET | News

Europe-based Open Banking platform TrueLayer has announced that credit company Tymit is delivering a boosted experience through instant bank payments for its Credit and Booster customers.

Customers are now able to use instant bank payments powered by TrueLayer to pay off Tymit card balances and make refundable deposits for Tymit Booster.

Since its inception, Tymit focused on becoming a flexible approach to financing purchases and managing a monthly budget, by providing customers an alternative to regular credit cards and loans. The Tymit Card allows clients to plan their spending, interrogate every transaction, and avoid unnecessary interest by controlling their monthly repayments through instalments. At the same time, Tymit Booster provides a way for customers to build a better credit score through scheduled repayments on purchases. 

By integrating TrueLayer into their platform, Tymit allows its clients to make repayments as they see fit, through secure, seamless, and instant account-to-account (A2A) payments. Moreover, Tymit Booster customers benefit from an enhanced streamlined process by opting for Open Banking to make any initial refundable deposit. 

