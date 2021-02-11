|
Twitter to explore allowing users to receive payments from followers

Thursday 11 February 2021 13:05 CET | News

Twitter has announced that they are exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.

The company’s CEO stated that the feature would help the social media platform earn more money and engagement from its base of 192 million daily users.

According to Reuters, introducing user tipping and new features like content subscriptions would help the company diversify its revenue, which it currently earns mainly from selling advertising on Twitter. The company informed during an earnings call with analysts that they did not expect subscriptions to be meaningful to the company’s revenue until next year.


