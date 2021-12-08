|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TrustPay partners with PayPal

Wednesday 8 December 2021 13:32 CET | News

The partnership has seen the PayPal payment method included in the Slovakia-based payment service provider TrustPay’s list of alternative payment methods.

TrustPay will soon allow its partners to receive payments through PayPal, bringing a fast payment experience that helps support shopper’s preferences, improve conversion, and provides access to new customers.

For customers, PayPal is a way of paying for purchases online and it enjoys a high level of trust and confidence with them because they don’t have to share personal or financial details with a store or site, the company says.

Thanks to this new partnership, TrustPay’s clients will be able to offer a smoother purchasing experience at the checkout, offering the possibility to opt for their favourite payment method thus promoting customer conversion.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayPal, partnership, payment methods, payment processing, checkout optimisation , online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Slovakia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like