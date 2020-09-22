|
Trust Payments, Wakanda Messenger partner to empower Africans around the world

Tuesday 22 September 2020

Trust Payments has partnered with social network, messaging and ecommerce startup Wakanda Messenger to provide the payments element for their online marketplace and money remittance service.

According to the press release, Wakanda Messenger, developed by Kemit Kingdom, will be widely available on iPhone and Android from 15 October 2020. It has already launched its Beta app in Africa and Europe to a selected audience of 20,000 trial users. Wakanda Messenger has been established in response to the particular needs and economic issues faced by the African community around financial inclusion, unemployment, money remittance, and ecommerce.  

Moreover, Wakanda Messenger provides multiple services to its users which they would normally need to sign up to several different platforms for. As well as the instant messaging and financial services, the online marketplace, One2One connects individuals looking for a service such as food delivery, taxi, handyman, or courier. Besides, booking and accepting bookings for such services are free of charge to the users, ultimately boosting local economies by facilitating job creation.  

Furthermore, the he app has undergone a stringent process to ensure it complies with international KYC, AML, PSD2 and GDPR standards meaning members are shielded from fraud and data exploitation, and funds are protected.  


Keywords: Trust Payments, ecommerce, Wakanda Messenger, online marketplace, money remittance, Africa, financial inclusion, unemployment, KYC, AML, PSD2, GDPR
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
