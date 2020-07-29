Sections
News

Trust Payments, SPOKO partner for money transfer solution for immigrants in Poland

Wednesday 29 July 2020 11:09 CET | News

Trust Payments has announced a partnership with SPOKO (previously known as Pay Ukraine) to enable it to offer its money transfer service to customers in Poland. 

The collaboration provides a multi-currency payment solution targeted toward SPOKO’s target customer base of immigrants in Poland, which has recently passed the 100,000-user milestone. SPOKO is an app which offers instant money transfers, with no need for the sender to have a bank account. The service allows its customers, who are mostly Ukrainian, Nigerian, and Indian immigrants in the EU, to send money from Europe and the UK to their home countries in local currency, via their mobile or via a point of sale outlet.

Trust Payments is a unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out, and customer journey technologies. The company helps businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating payments. Our single sign-on technology platform can process payments with over 50 global acquiring banks, according to the official press release.

