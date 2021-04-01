|
Trust Payments receives Authorised Payments Institution License from the FCA

Thursday 1 April 2021 14:14 CET | News

Trust Payments has announced that the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has granted its subsidiary, TrustUK Payments, an Authorised Payment Institution License.

The license enables the company to engage in payment services directly in the UK without the need to rely on its existing EU licensing structures or transitional arrangements in the wake of Brexit. The company informed that achieving the FCA license is of strategic importance as they can continue to fully operate in the UK without the need for temporary permissions.

Trust Payments plans to further accelerate investment in the UK, with the establishment of a new operations centre to service UK based merchants and to boost the group’s global footprint.


Keywords: Trust Payments, FCA, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
