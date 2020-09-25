Trust Payments, Guestline partner on hospitality payments solution

According to the press release, through the strategic partnership, Guestline can offer a payment solution to hoteliers for all their payment needs, including payment platform services.
Moreover, the solution will be offered to almost 3,000 hoteliers in 25 countries, and addresses the specific challenges faced in hospitality, including those faced by major hotel groups and chains. Therefore, Trust Payments delivers a unified payments solution to enable global pay-in, pay-out, and customer journey technologies, linking merchant acquiring, ecommerce, and POS devices.
Furthermore, the initiative comes to reduce fraud, chargebacks, manual processes and cost, whilst it consolidates reporting in a transparent interface. Another benefit is in securing revenue for hoteliers by enabling guests to settle their invoice or deposit payments before check-in.
