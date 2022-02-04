|
Trust Payments acquires WonderLane

Friday 4 February 2022 12:26 CET | News

UK-based payments and fintech company Trust Payments has acquired retail technology company WonderLine. 

Throughout the acquisition process, Trust Payments will deliver innovative retail operations technology solutions through the company’s electronic PoS offerings. The acquisition of WonderLine allows Trust Payments to expand its offering and facilitate clients a series of new services within an integrated single platform.

The two companies will combine their retail operations technology expertise with a unique payments vision across converged commerce to accelerate expansion. In addition, the UK company is looking to provide expertise to support mobile-based click and collect services and self-checkout kiosks who are searching for cashless, contactless payment solutions. 

As the global demand for digital payment methods continues to increase, Trust Payments aims to offer frictionless payments and support for the adoption of additional digital tools to facilitate the transition towards cashless economies. 

Keywords: acquisition, Trust Payments, digital payments, online payments, mobile payments, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
