Trulioo launches new identity verification platform

Following this launch, the customers of Trulioo have the ability to use the new platform, which provides them with a suite of global verification services, including no-code workflow building and low-code integration solutions.
The clients can sign up for a contract and benefit from all the features that the platform offers, including personal access to identifiable information matching, utility data for proof of address, anti-fraud capabilities, watchlist screening, ongoing monitoring, identity document verification, business verification for in-depth person-of-significant-control, as well as ultimate-beneficial-owner verification.
Furthermore, companies can deliver streamlined and secure onboarding experiences, while achieving the trust of their clients. Trulioo offers extensive expertise, comprehensive global data sources, and customisable identity verification workflows to improve its customers' businesses worldwide, while enabling them to meet the needed regulations such as KYC, KYB, or AML.
Trulioo offers electronic identity and address verification services for all kinds of customers, including individuals, merchants, and businesses.
In addition to the new launch, Trulioo provides its customers with other products, such as the Trulioo Portal (which offers single sign-on access to all verification services, auditable reporting, no-code and low-code integration methods, and performance analytics), API Direct (providing the option to connect to any Trulioo service through an existing system using a single low-code API), connection to third-party applications and first-party external data sources, the Workflow Studio (a no-code workflow builder that allows the clients to build, configure, and deploy logic-driven identity workflows fast), a navigator (an online education hub making solutions and industry expertise accessible with a workshop and training system), as well as a white-glove services and support, including data source research and process optimisation.
In October of 2022, the company announced the update to its coverage across Latin America, including the expanding access to the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, and the strengthening of data sources in Mexico and Colombia.
The expansion to Latin America reportedly enabled organisation to verify attributes such as identity, age, and address of customers, while complying to Know Your Customer, Know Your Business, and the AML regulations.
This announcement followed Trulioo’s expansion to Singapore in September. The decision followed the rapid growth in customer demand in the APAC region, allowing the company to serve its enterprise-level customer base in the region. After the expansion, clients from Singapore had the possibility to use the company’s services, such as ID Document Verification, Business Verification, Utility ID, and Identity Verification.
Trulioo appeared in one of the `Voice of the industry` articles published by The Papers in September of 2022. In the article, officials of the company explained what the most important KYC requirement for crypto exchanges are while offering advice on how clients and businesses should meet them.
