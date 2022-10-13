TrueLayer provides Aspire Global with payment solutions

Thanks to the deal with TrueLayer, Aspire Global will be able to implement the TrueLayer Payments solution to its offerings. As a result, Aspire will be able to augment its B2B product and improve its brands. TrueLayer will notably supply its new partner’s divisions with low-cost payment options that include digital wallets, bank transfers, and cards. Thanks to this development, Aspire’s brands will be able to offer secure instant deposits.
At first, the deal will cover only Aspire’s business in the UK. Later, the partnership will be expanded to also cover the provider’s offerings in other European markets as well. Customers in these countries will be able to use TrueLayer’s solutions to fund their accounts in moments, without the need to manually enter card details or share bank credentials.
In addition, TrueLayer’s verification systems will allow verified accounts to make instant withdrawals. The integration is white-labeled and uses the operator brand and the player’s chosen bank, without the need for a third-party brand.
Commenting on the partnership, representatives from TrueLayer said that they noted many online gambling operators are seeking to lower fees and failure rates. Luckily, TrueLayer offers efficient and cost-effective account-to-account payments powered by Open Banking that help operators avoid many of these hurdles.
The banking platform has gone further to offer operators instant account funding and instant payouts for players. The company is happy to be working with the Aspire Global team to create a better player experience for its customers. The partnership with TrueLayer is another step in Aspire Global’s strategy to deliver augmented payment experiences to its players.
