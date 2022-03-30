|
Tribe Payments secures Discover to expand scheme access

Wednesday 30 March 2022 14:32 CET | News

UK-based payment technology provider Tribe Payments has announced the integration of Discover Global Network into its API-led platform ISAAC to broaden scheme access.

The agreement allows Tribe to process Discover, Diners Club International, and all affiliate network partner transactions for its acquiring customers, while issuer processing is said to be added in the following months of 2022. 

By integrating Discover, Tribe becomes the first modern processor to count for all six largest international card schemes, including Amex, Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay International, and JCB.

With a worldwide audience, Discover Global Network activates in over 200 countries and territories and counts for 280 million cardholders and more than 60 million merchants. The US-based card issuer’s solution supports multi-currency processing, allowing customers to make payments in various currencies. The integration of Discover will be extended to issuer processing so that Tribe’s issuing clients can apply for Discover branded card programmes and benefits. 

