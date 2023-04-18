Subscribe
News

Tranglo integrates cash pickup services on remittances

Tuesday 18 April 2023 14:20 CET | News

Malaysia-based cross-border payment company Tranglo has aimed to address the high cost on remittance with services such cash pickup.

 

Remittance is a major GDP contributor for Nepal, which comes close to 23%. About 56% of Nepali households rely on remittances, making lowering costs and improving accessibility a crucial goal, as per the press release.

Tranglo has also sponsored a futsal tournament in Nepal in partnership with fintech Inficare, to bring awareness to remittances and promote financial inclusion. Inficare’s executives thanked Tranglo for its contributions and said the futsal tournament aimed to foster strong relationships among the remittance companies in Nepal.

Facilitating remittances to Nepal

Company officials stated that Nepal is an important corridor. While 80% of Nepali workers abroad still choose the Gulf nations and Malaysia as their preferred destinations, an increasing number of them are heading for Japan, South Korea, and Europe. They are always expanding and integrating their network of cash pickup services, bank, and e-wallet transfers in these countries to give them more options to remit money back through their sending partners.

Tranglo helps financial institutions and businesses pay through Tranglo Connect, its proprietary cross-border payments solution. Tranglo maintains a vast network of payout channels in Nepal, such as 24/7 instant account deposits to all major banks, flexible cash pickups, and direct-to-wallet transfers.

More information about Tranglo

Tranglo is a cross-border payment hub with a track record in business payment, foreign remittance, and mobile payment solutions. Founded in 2008, they have offices in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai, and London. Tranglo’s global network spans over 150 countries, 600 mobile operators, 1,300 banks/wallets, and 140,000 cash pickup points. 

Tranglo is a partner of Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solutions for global payments. They now offer enhanced cross-border payout services with an even wider coverage through RippleNet, Ripple’s global payment network.

What does Inficare do?

Inficare is a fintech company providing a comprehensive remittance platform and digital payment solutions to small, medium, and large financial institutions and remittance companies around the globe. Inficare was established in 2005 and since its establishment, they have dedicated themselves to delivering cost-effective and customised software solutions to fulfil the needs of the modern money transfer market and remittance industries.


