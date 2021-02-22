Tinkoff launches Tinkoff Checkout, a payment service for businesses

According to the press release, Tinkoff Checkout will operate as a one-stop shop, enabling companies to take care of all of their online and offline financial needs in one place. The new payment platform will combine both existing payment technologies of the Tinkoff ecosystem and new solutions, including services provided by CloudPayments, a Russian online payments company.
Furthermore, Tinkoff Checkout will enable businesses to perform a wide range of tasks such as accepting payments in an online store, turning a phone into a payment terminal, and providing customers with a POS loan or an instalment plan online. Moreover, any company can use Tinkoff Checkout solutions, regardless of whether it has a current account with Tinkoff or not. Tinkoff Checkout does not exclusively cater to small businesses, as it is also designed with medium-sized and large businesses in mind. Tinkoff Checkout services will include:
Internet acquiring activated in one day, or three times faster than the market average;
Merchant acquiring;
Recurring payments activated in one day, or five times faster than the market average;
An ability to accept payments from abroad;
Simplified connection to Apple Pay and Google Pay with just a couple of clicks on the online account page;
CloudTips, a tipping and micropayments solution, designed by Tinkoff and CloudPayments;
An option of reserving cash for up to 30 days.
Besides, Tinkoff Checkout customers will also get access to detailed analytics and sales launch solutions available on the market, which incorporate website builders. In addition, each customer will be assigned a personal manager whom they can contact by mobile at any time.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
