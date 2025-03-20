The Paypers releases the Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025

Here’s a quick look at the main topics tackled:
The future of BNPL in the payments ecosystem – showcasing insights into how the market is still active and evolving;
The BNPL market’s dynamics and key trends – featuring an analysis of whether BNPL’s applications in B2B deliver on its promises, an assessment of the true value of BNPL beyond the hype, and fresh perspectives on how ecological approaches fit within the 2025 trends for consumer financing and BNPL;
Industry-specific insights and challenges of BNPL – providing a close-up of the complexities of fraud in the responsible lending market and the role of alternative payment methods in boosting the travel sector.
