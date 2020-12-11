|
The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021

Friday 11 December 2020 14:42 CET | News

The Paypers has launched the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021, the ultimate source of information for players interested in selling across borders.

Nowadays, people spend more time than before looking for products online, and many merchants see a world of opportunity beyond borders, as the cross-border ecommerce market continues to grow at a fast pace and gain in popularity. Estimates suggest that, by 2027, the global cross-border B2C ecommerce market will reach no less than EUR 3.9 trillion. 

Structured in five comprehensive chapters, the new edition of the report offers unique insights and analyses from thought leaders in the field on key industry topics such as regional particularities of cross-border online and mobile commerce, cross-border payments, global trade, the importance of payments orchestration and transaction routing, key challenges for marketplaces in different regions, multi acquirer setups, the best strategies to deal with local payments as a cross-border retailer, and much more. 

It is dedicated to international retailers, global shipping companies, payments, commerce, and marketplaces solution providers, as well as other players in this space interested in scaling their business across borders. Therefore, to help them gain a comprehensive view of the opportunities that arise, throughout the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021 we provide up-to-date perspectives on this environment, tacking key trends and developments revolving around:

  • the COVID-19 impact on the global payments and ecommerce space: Banking Circle; Limonetik; PPRO; Ecommerce Foundation; Edgar, Dunn & Company; Euromonitor; Kapronasia;

  • the particularities of the cross-border ecommerce market: Data Insight; Euromonitor; IMRG; Lazada;

  • how to succeed in selling across borders: Cybersource; Ixopay; Nexway; Payvision; Rapyd; MRC;

  • key considerations on cross-border payments: ACI Worldwide; Discover Global Network; Mastercard; Radar Payments; Thunes; Trustly; WL Payments; Insparx; National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI); Payments Europe;

  • the thriving marketplaces ecosystem: Bexs Bank; Alibaba; Jumia; Be | Shaping the Future; Vanessa Culver (Zillow); Zalando.

Marketplaces – overview per target audiences and regions

Subsequently, the spotlight is on online shopping platforms. Considering the diversity of this ecosystem, it can be difficult to gain insights regarding the whole space. Therefore, we decided to publish a comprehensive overview of marketplaces, so that our readers get a better understanding of the diverse players from all over the globe. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of the main regional and global marketplaces and we grouped them based on three criteria: geographical spread (per regions); the field in which they operate; the target market that they address (B2C, B2B, C2C). 

The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021 is endorsed by four leading industry associations: Merchant Risk Council, Ecommerce Foundation, IMRG, and Marketplace Risk. Our key media partners who will help us with the promotion of the report are Merchant Payments Ecosystem and Ecommerce Berlin Expo. 

Download your complimentary copy of the report HERE to stay one step ahead in these peculiar times!


