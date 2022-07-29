Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The Paypers launches the 7th edition of the Payment Methods Report 2022

Friday 29 July 2022 14:10 CET | News

The Paypers has launched the 7th edition of the Payment Methods Report 2022, which offers a detailed look at the latest developments in the payment methods space and the new technologies that these methods rely on.

The increasing number of digital shoppers prompts industry players – especially merchants, PSPs, payment methods providers, and fintechs – to push innovation forward in a bid to offer superior customer experiences. The key trends that have been defining ecommerce in the last two years are convenience, security, and speed. Only by meeting these elements, ecommerce businesses could stay on a competitive edge. 

The report starts with an overview of adoption and acceptance, new driving trends and challenges, and use cases related to:

  • Account-to-account and Open Banking payments: Edgar, Dunn & Company, GoCardless, Partelya Consulting, Zimpler
  • Buy Now, Pay Later: ACI Worldwide, AfterPay, Callsign, Diebold Nixdorf, Euromonitor International, Jifiti, PAYLA, The Strawhecker Group, Tinka
  • E-wallets and mobile payments: Edgar, Dunn & Company, Oaklen Consulting
  • Debit and credit cards: Juniper Research, Smart Payment Association
  • Cryptocurrencies: COINQVEST

The second section of the Payment Methods Report 2022 reveals unique insights from BLIK – Polish Payments Standard, Celent, and Dr2 Consultants into Q-commerce, real-time payments, and live-commerce – and their value proposition for the entire payments ecosystem.

Further, as we know the payment checkout must be one of the most optimised steps when it comes to the customer experience, we compiled the essential aspects that ecommerce businesses need to consider in order to reduce cart abandonment. Learn what are the drivers of APMs adoption, data-driven approaches to better understand and serve customers, and the role of payment orchestration in optimising the checkout process from 2C2P, 451 Research (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Checkout.com, CMSPI, Lloyds Banking Group, MRC, PPRO, Worldline.

What’s more, seasoned payments managers from INGKA Group, Mango, Rappi, Wargaming.net, and Wix share their expertise on how to best implement payment methods on the UX and UI side.

Apart from new topics developed via educational editorials and interviews, the report also features two infographics:   

  • A global Buy Now, Pay Later infographic and a mapping with new players, business models, and categories such as direct providers, via credit cards, software and platform solutions, international gateways, consumer lending, B2B commerce, and aggregators;

  • An account-to-account payments infographic with representatives of this type of payment and the regions where they are available.

Lastly, the company profiles section features key players in the global online payments market, including PSPs and APMs.

Download your free copy now to make informed decisions in your future endeavours in the complex and ever-evolving payments ecosystem. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: report, ecommerce, online payments, payment gateway, account-to-account payment, merchant, BNPL, e-wallet, mobile payments, digital payments, regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies:
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like