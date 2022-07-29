The Paypers launches the 7th edition of the Payment Methods Report 2022

The increasing number of digital shoppers prompts industry players – especially merchants, PSPs, payment methods providers, and fintechs – to push innovation forward in a bid to offer superior customer experiences. The key trends that have been defining ecommerce in the last two years are convenience, security, and speed. Only by meeting these elements, ecommerce businesses could stay on a competitive edge.
The report starts with an overview of adoption and acceptance, new driving trends and challenges, and use cases related to:
The second section of the Payment Methods Report 2022 reveals unique insights from BLIK – Polish Payments Standard, Celent, and Dr2 Consultants into Q-commerce, real-time payments, and live-commerce – and their value proposition for the entire payments ecosystem.
Further, as we know the payment checkout must be one of the most optimised steps when it comes to the customer experience, we compiled the essential aspects that ecommerce businesses need to consider in order to reduce cart abandonment. Learn what are the drivers of APMs adoption, data-driven approaches to better understand and serve customers, and the role of payment orchestration in optimising the checkout process from 2C2P, 451 Research (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Checkout.com, CMSPI, Lloyds Banking Group, MRC, PPRO, Worldline.
A global Buy Now, Pay Later infographic and a mapping with new players, business models, and categories such as direct providers, via credit cards, software and platform solutions, international gateways, consumer lending, B2B commerce, and aggregators;
An account-to-account payments infographic with representatives of this type of payment and the regions where they are available.
Lastly, the company profiles section features key players in the global online payments market, including PSPs and APMs.
Download your free copy now to make informed decisions in your future endeavours in the complex and ever-evolving payments ecosystem.
