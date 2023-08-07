The Mill Adventure integrates eCash from Paysafe

The Mill Adventure has increased the number of payment alternatives available to users by integrating Paysafe's eCash solution. Paysafe's digital wallets were successfully added as an alternative payment method on its platform in 2020. This update satisfies the preferences of many gamers who favour setting aside money and paying with cash for their gaming experience.
paysafecard, which is available in 50 countries through a distribution network of 700,000 retail stores, enables players to use cash to pay for their online gaming purchases. Players need to set up a myPaysafe account and upload funds into it using paysafecard vouchers bought with cash to securely complete their payment transactions. Bank account or credit card details are not required.
According to Paysafe’s recent Lost in Transaction research among over 14,000 consumers, demand for digital cash, or eCash, has been steadily rising for years and is now more popular than ever. More than one-third (31%) of consumers who used eCash within the last 12 months said they were paying with it more often now than they were a year prior to this announcement – compared to just 13% saying so in 2022. Thirty percent of those who’d used eCash in the previous 12 months said it was their preferred way to pay online.
Furthermore, 68% of respondents who place online bets would prefer not to reveal any financial details when making online payments, 50% think eCash is one of the safest ways to pay for online gambling and 52% think it’s the most convenient payment method.
Officials from Paysafe said that a smooth payments process is an important player acquisition and retention tool for operators, and it is key to ensure that different consumer preferences are catered for, especially when it comes to payment security and trust. They’re happy to build on their existing relationship with The Mill Adventure to offer convenient ways for their players to pay.
Also commenting on this development, representatives from The Mill Adventure said they are committed to providing an exceptional iGaming experience for players, and the payment process is a key part of that. By including more options and offering cash-based transactions such as myPaysafe, they are able to support their partners in providing secure and convenient alternative payment method for their players, giving them increased choice, peace of mind, and the opportunity to manage their gaming budget more easily.
The Mill Adventure is an iGaming platform and white-label solutions provider. Their full-service platform is focused on automation, compliance, and adaptability and features a casino management solution, tournament tool, automated withdrawals, fraud and risk management, CRM, in-house promotional tools, in-depth BI tools, KYC, and responsible gaming.
Their platform currently supports 5,000+ games, 70+ game studios, and 50+ payment solutions. Their innovations include SmartLobbies, a fully automated casino lobby management solution powered by AI, and Betpool, a social iGaming feature that lets players pool their funds, play casino or bet on sports together, and livestream their sessions.
