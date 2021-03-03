The Australian Finance Industry Association releases self-regulations on BNPL

According to PaymentsJournal, the association includes many financial institutions, most BNPL lenders, and a wide array of fintechs. Moreover, participating BNPL companies, including Afterpay, Brighte, Humm Group, Klarna, Latitude, Openpay, Payright, and Zip, are highlighted on the AFIA website as code-compliant members. Regarding the text, Section 11 outlines the requirement for upfront assessment of new borrowers, including compliance with Anti-Money Laundering. Also, there is an ability to repay check in clause 11.4, but lenders may rely on customer data or find it through a third-party source.
Additionally, borrowers will find more rigorous checking for BNPL loans between USD 2,001 and less than USD 30,000, while Section 14 lays out requirements for hardship assistance, which promise compassion for vulnerable groups, including those with 'mental health or domestic and family violence concerns'.
Later in Section 14 is the collection strategy, which provides an easy out for debt sales in section 14.19, where it says, 'We will not sell your debt to debt collectors unless: (a) You have missed, or are late in making, a payment under our contract; (b) We have given you written notice of the default (may be sent electronically) and a reasonable opportunity to remedy the default, and (c) You have not remedied the default within our stated time period'.
Overall, the new guidelines provide a good baseline, yet it needs to address lending quality, as is one of the reasons financial institutions step into this market slowly, PaymentsJournal reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions