Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

TerraPay partners NPCI International for cross-border merchant payments

Friday 23 September 2022 15:08 CET | News

Netherlands-based TerraPay has partnered NPCI International Payments Limited to enable seamless merchant payments via UPI-enabled QR codes.

 

Customers and merchants in India with an active Unified Payments Interface Id (UPI Id) will now be able to initiate and accept cross-border payments seamlessly by leveraging TerraPay's infrastructure and the UPI network. 

Moreover, Indian customers with active UPI Ids will now be able to conduct transactions at QR locations enabled by TerraPay around the globe. The partnership will also increase the use of UPI and QR for cross-border merchant payments. TerraPay aims to introduce marginalized or underserved communities into the mainstream of digital payments while improving interoperability among its different services.

The Unified Payments Interface was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, and according to newswire.ca, it enjoys popularity in India when it comes to person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

Official representatives from NIPL cited by newswire.ca revealed that they are actively engaging with partners across the world to build partnerships in areas of cross-border acceptance and remittances. The TerraPay strategic partnership aims to improve the overall customer value proposition and provide user-friendly, convenient transaction alternatives to consumers around the world.

 

Netherlands-based TerraPay has partnered NPCI International Payments Limited to enable seamless merchant payments via UPI-enabled QR codes.

 

Other TerraPay partnerships in 2022 

In September 2022, TerraPay partnered with Zai in order to deliver real-time, transparent cross-border payments worldwide and cater to millions of consumers. Zai’s consumer brand, CurrencyFair, is a cross-border payments fintech serving both SMEs and individuals in benefitting from competitive rates, fast and reliable transfers, and enhanced customer service when deciding to transfer money online, internationally. 

By partnering with TerraPay, a Netherlands-based money solution, Zai will increase its coverage across the global payments ecosystem and will support extended payout capabilities through multiple channels in the markets they operate. As for TerraPay, it will benefit from improved collection and payout offerings in a shared market environment. 

In July 2022, Bangladesh-based BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with TerraPay to enable faster cross-border payments. This collaboration allowed non-resident Bangladeshis living and working in other countries to send real-time digital cross-border payments to their friends and families using TerraPay’s interoperability platform. 

The partnership allowed BRAC Bank to leverage TerraPay’s merchant partner networks globally (with due regulatory coverage) with payouts to more than 4.5 billion bank accounts and more than 1.5 billion mobile wallets.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cross-border payments, QR payments, online payments, UPI
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: TerraPay
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

TerraPay

|
Discover all the Company news on TerraPay and other articles related to TerraPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like