Zai partners TerraPay to boost global cross-border payments

The partnership aims to help both companies deliver real-time, transparent cross-border payments worldwide and cater to millions of consumers.
Launched in 2010, Zai supports businesses across various verticals, including fintechs and property technology companies in simplifying, streamlining, and scaling complex payment workflows. Zai’s consumer brand, CurrencyFair, is a cross-border payments fintech serving both SMEs and individuals in benefitting from competitive rates, fast and reliable transfers, and enhanced customer service when deciding to transfer money online, internationally.
As both fintechs continue to grow, they will be able to upgrade their product offering and deliver fast cross-border payments for B2C, B2B, and enterprise customers that are not only safe but also transparent.
The latest agreement with TerraPay represents an important milestone in Zai’s global expansion strategy. The company aims to double its number of employees by 2025 and boost its presence across the most profitable regions worldwide, including APAC, the UK, the US, and the Middle East.
