Zai partners TerraPay to boost global cross-border payments

Friday 9 September 2022 13:04 CET | News

Global fintech specialised in embedded finance orchestration solutions, Zai, has joined a strategic partnership with TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company to enhance scalability. 

The partnership aims to help both companies deliver real-time, transparent cross-border payments worldwide and cater to millions of consumers.

About the partnership

Launched in 2010, Zai supports businesses across various verticals, including fintechs and property technology companies in simplifying, streamlining, and scaling complex payment workflows. Zai’s consumer brand, CurrencyFair, is a cross-border payments fintech serving both SMEs and individuals in benefitting from competitive rates, fast and reliable transfers, and enhanced customer service when deciding to transfer money online, internationally.

By partnering with TerraPay, a Netherlands-based money solution, Zai will increase its coverage across the global payments ecosystem and will support extended payout capabilities through multiple channels in the markets they operate. At the same time, TerraPay will benefit from improved collection and payout offerings in a shared market environment. 

As both fintechs continue to grow, they will be able to upgrade their product offering and deliver fast cross-border payments for B2C, B2B, and enterprise customers that are not only safe but also transparent.

Aiming for global recognition

The latest agreement with TerraPay represents an important milestone in Zai’s global expansion strategy. The company aims to double its number of employees by 2025 and boost its presence across the most profitable regions worldwide, including APAC, the UK, the US, and the Middle East.

At the same time, TerraPay is registered and regulated in 26 international markets and is an important partner for banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, fintechs, and merchants. It aims to create an expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem, catering to the needs of those who want to transfer funds as fast and secure as possible, with minimum fees.

