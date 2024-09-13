Subscribe
News

TeleMoney partners with Thunes

Friday 13 September 2024 14:10 CET | News

Thunes, the Smart Superhighway for global money movement, has announced an alliance with TeleMoney, the International Remittance arm of Arab National Bank (ANB).  

 

The press release states that this collaboration marks a milestone, as TeleMoney’s membership in the Thunes Direct Global Network underscores the growing trust that Thunes has earned from financial institutions in Saudi Arabia seeking to expand their global cross-border payment capabilities. 

This partnership enables TeleMoney to send money directly to digital wallets and streamline bank transfers across major markets in Asia and Africa. By utilising Thunes' Direct Global Network, which links to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts globally, TeleMoney will also gain access to Thunes' advanced Smart Treasury Management Platform. This will offer customers quick, transparent, secure, and compliant real-time international payments. 

Officials from Thunes said that this alliance with ANB’s TeleMoney is a good demonstration of the trust that Thunes has built with established financial institutions in Saudi Arabia. As more banks in the region look to expand their international reach, Thunes is committed to being their partner of choice, providing the technology and infrastructure needed to thrive in today’s digital economy. 

This collaboration seeks to position Thunes as a key player in the Saudi Arabian financial ecosystem, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a leading global fintech hub.  

About Thunes 

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway for money movement around the world. Thunes’ proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes’ Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, via more than 350 different payment methods, such as GCash. 

Keywords: cross-border payments, Global Payments, partnership, remittance, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Arab National Bank, Thunes
Countries: Saudi Arabia
