TAB Bank selects Volante Technologies for RTP network payments

Friday 14 May 2021 13:40 CET | News

US-based TAB Bank, a full-service digital bank that services SMEs, has selected Volante Technologies, to help it provide real-time payments over the RTP network.

As part of the partnership, TAB Bank will implement Volante US Real-time Payments as a Service, an end-to-end solution for the entire real-time payment processing lifecycle, from initiation through to clearing and settlement connectivity, managed as a service in the cloud.

Volante US Real-time Payments as a Service will ensure TAB Bank can get a resilient, secure offering up and running in a matter of weeks without significant infrastructure investment or IT department resource allocation. 

Via the RTP network from The Clearing House, TAB Bank clients will be able to receive funds instantly. TAB Bank plans to add the ability to send real-time payments soon. In the longer run, the bank will further explore utilising its Open Banking platform to employ real-time payments in a variety of creative ways for its customers.

Keywords: payment processing, ACH, real-time payments, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: United States
