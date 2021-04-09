Synder, GoCardless, IntegraPay partner to facilitate cashless payments

According to the press release, Synder automates the management of cashless payments, including accounting, reconciliation, invoicing, and more. Therefore, Synder launches 'Organizations' – a specially designed feature that enables accountants to efficiently manage multiple clients within a single interface.
Moreover, accepting recurring payments around the world is the foundation of GoCardless services, while Synder helps businesses to account for such transactions with ease. The pain of processing multi-currency transactions fades away as Synder automatically adds correct conversion rates to QuickBooks and Xero invoices. Businesses can go back in their sales history to import historical payment information from GoCardless to QuickBooks or Xero whenever they need it.
Besides, Synder achieves outstanding accuracy of financial reporting thanks to the two-step reconciliation performed between the GoCardless and checking bank accounts. Synder automatically creates a clearing account in QuickBooks or Xero to fetch payment information from GoCardless invoices and sales receipts with full detailing, including fees, taxes, and refunds, for further reconciliations.
Furthermore, the company provides advanced tools that allow making smart adjustments for sales and processing fees categorisation, easy tax reporting, and inventory tracking. GoCardless customers can assign classes to income or processing fees based on the amount, description, memo, or other details in their transactions. All specified information gets applied automatically in the right lines in QuickBooks or Xero for accurate financial reporting.
