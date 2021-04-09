|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Synder, GoCardless, IntegraPay partner to facilitate cashless payments

Friday 9 April 2021 13:10 CET | News

Synder, a smart accounting software for SMBs and accountants, has partnered with GoCardless and IntegraPay to facilitate cashless payments via direct debit or credit cards for SMBs.

According to the press release, Synder automates the management of cashless payments, including accounting, reconciliation, invoicing, and more. Therefore, Synder launches 'Organizations' – a specially designed feature that enables accountants to efficiently manage multiple clients within a single interface.

Moreover, accepting recurring payments around the world is the foundation of GoCardless services, while Synder helps businesses to account for such transactions with ease. The pain of processing multi-currency transactions fades away as Synder automatically adds correct conversion rates to QuickBooks and Xero invoices. Businesses can go back in their sales history to import historical payment information from GoCardless to QuickBooks or Xero whenever they need it.

Besides, Synder achieves outstanding accuracy of financial reporting thanks to the two-step reconciliation performed between the GoCardless and checking bank accounts. Synder automatically creates a clearing account in QuickBooks or Xero to fetch payment information from GoCardless invoices and sales receipts with full detailing, including fees, taxes, and refunds, for further reconciliations.

Furthermore, the company provides advanced tools that allow making smart adjustments for sales and processing fees categorisation, easy tax reporting, and inventory tracking. GoCardless customers can assign classes to income or processing fees based on the amount, description, memo, or other details in their transactions. All specified information gets applied automatically in the right lines in QuickBooks or Xero for accurate financial reporting.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: GoCardless, partnership, cashless, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like