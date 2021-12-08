|
Swiipr and Paynetics partner to work on travel disruption compensation

Wednesday 8 December 2021 15:31 CET | News

Travel-based fintech Swiipr and regulated e-money services provider Paynetics have announced their partnership to release innovative airline payment products.

With thousands of flights cancelled or postponed, hundreds of millions of people around the world have first-hand experiences the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. Both companies are addressing a demand from airlines to better handle travel disruption through digital technologies, while Swiipr’s mobile and card solutions are used by several airlines to improve travel compensation, especially during the pandemic.

On the other hand, Paynetics has created a mobile-first platform to issue instant compensation and welfare payments through mobile devices and digital payment cards aiming to reduce the time spent between filing and solving claims coming from passengers to airline companies. 

Through this partnership, Paynetics provides the necessary flexibility and innovation required to support new digital airline products and innovate the services to boost clients’ overall travelling experience. 

