Sun Country Airlines integrates Uplift's Buy Now, Pay Later offering

Friday 24 June 2022 12:56 CET | News

US-based Sun Country Airlines has announced that customers can spread the cost of their travel over time with monthly instalments through Uplift.

Available now, Sun Country customers can make their travel plans an affordable reality by utilising Uplift’s pay over time monthly instalments, rather than paying in full at booking. Customers will see the total cost of their trip upfront along with the surprise-free monthly payment amount and can choose from 3, 6 or 11-month instalments.

Sun Country’s representatives commented that by partnering with Uplift to give customers flexible instalment options is the latest way Sun Country Airlines is delivering on its ongoing goal to connect people to their favourite people and places.

Uplift partners with over 200 airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make purchases and experience the travel. With Uplift there are no fees, including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before guests complete their payments.


