News

Subway, Adyen to streamline payment experience in North America locations

Wednesday 29 January 2020 14:43 CET | News

Adyen has announced that it has been selected by Subway Restaurants as its payments partner for North America.

Adyen will support Subway and its Franchise Owners in creating a streamlined, more customer-centric payments experience in-restaurant, online, and through the Subway App.

Adyen's single platform brings scalability through one integration, so food and beverage brands can deliver a consistent customer experience everywhere they operate.

In addition to making it easier to add new restaurants, markets, or regions, Adyen offers:

  • Automated Franchisee on-boarding;
  • A Franchisee dashboard that includes easy reconciliation of all payment methods, refunds, and terminal fleet management;
  • Support for preferred payment methods, including in-app, terminals, mobile wallets, local payment methods, gift cards, loyalty systems, and auto detection of foreign language preferences;
  • Single data view and shopper insights across all channels and franchisees everywhere they do business, which includes revenue by channel, Franchisee, or the restaurant-level.

Keywords: Adyen, Subway, partnership, the US, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
