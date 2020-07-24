Sections
News

Stripe, Notarize team up to delivers same-day payments for notaries

Friday 24 July 2020 13:27 CET | News

Notarize has announced a new partnership with payments platform Stripe to empower notaries with the ability to work online and receive payment for the notarizations they have completed.

Stripe Connect is a platform that powers marketplaces by accepting payments from customers and paying out to service providers, and by integrating with it, Notarize can pay notaries on the same day they perform notarization services.

Notarize helps consumers and businesses to remotely complete transactions like real estate closings, refinancings, payroll processing, and other financial, health, and family-related documentation. The integration with Stripe Connect will allow Notarize to giving notaries tools to get back to work, service some of the largest lenders, title companies, and financial institutions, and receive prompt payment. In addition, individual notaries can link their bank accounts with the Stripe Connect platform for seamless payment. After a transaction is completed, notaries instantly earn notarial fees that can be withdrawn the same day.


More: Link


