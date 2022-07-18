Stripe loses 28% in valuation

Stripe was last valued at USD 95 billion after a USD 600 million funding round sealed in March 2021.
According to the Wall Street Journal cited by Financial IT, the company informed employees of the mark down by email last week, setting its implied share price at USD 29, versus the previous calculation of USD 40. The decision cuts USD 21 billion off the company's valuation, reducing the headline figure to USD 74 billion.
Asked about the company's valuation at the Money20/20 show in Amsterdam last month, Stripe co-founder John Collison was relaxed on the topic, noting that the company had plenty of runway with cash in the bank, Financial IT explains.
Techcrunch detailed in June 2022 that data collected by Andreessen Horowitz, a well-known venture capital firm with a history of investing in financial technology, shows that public fintech companies are suffering from greater valuation declines than other technology categories, with data from Fidelity Investments’s various funds indicates that the investing giant has changed its mind about the worth of some of startup land’s highest-flying companies, including Reddit, Instacart, TikTok, along with Stripe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions