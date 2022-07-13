Subscribe
StormPay launches payment offering for businesse

Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:41 CET | News

UK-based fintech StormPay has announced it has signed a distributorship agreement with Electronic Money Institution (EMI) Safenetpay.

The latter is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and allows StormPay to launch its first phase of StormPay Business programme. Eligible businesses, including SMEs, micro businesses, and startups can register their interest and benefit from multi-currency accounts, with payments in both EUR and GBP, through a web app.

According to StormPay’s Co-Founder, money concerns represent one of the top causes of stress and anxiety in the lives of Europeans. The company aims to change that by allowing SMEs and micro businesses to further develop and provide a safer business environment where both merchants and customers can thrive. 

StormPay is committed to help its customers (mainly Gen Z and Millennials) to better manage their finances as they navigate the shallow waters of current international economic context, including the COVID-19 crisis, the war on Ukraine, and the rise in energy and gas prices. 


Keywords: partnership, SMEs, SME lending, cross-border payments, financing , financial inclusion, fintech, FCA, regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: FCA, Safenetpay, StormPay
Countries: United Kingdom
