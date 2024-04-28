Subscribe
News

STC Bahrain integrates Samsung Wallet for contactless payments

Friday 3 May 2024 14:52 CET | News

STC Bahrain has expanded its contactless payment options for customers by integrating Samsung Wallet into its services.

 

This collaboration allows STC Bahrain customers to conduct secure transactions at online, on-site, and in-store outlets globally, without the need for physical cards. With Samsung Wallet, customers can conveniently make purchases, aiming to enhance both convenience and security in financial transactions.

The integration of Samsung Wallet aligns with STC Bahrain's commitment to advancing technology and prioritizing digital transactions. This initiative aims to provide customers with a quick, easy, and secure payment system, enabling transactions with a single swipe.

Representatives of STC Bahrain expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the company's dedication to embracing digital technology and enhancing customer experience. The integration offers customers features like storing multiple payment, loyalty, and membership cards in one secure location, streamlining the payment process with a single tap on Samsung devices. Advanced security measures, including tokenization and biometric authentication, are employed to safeguard sensitive financial information.

Samsung Gulf Electronics representatives emphasized the partnership's significance in expanding next-generation payment solutions to consumers in the region. Plans to enhance the user experience with additional features in Samsung Wallet were also mentioned.

As the digital landscape evolves, STC Bahrain remains committed to innovating and providing forward-thinking solutions to enhance customer lives. Customers with compatible Samsung devices can activate Samsung Wallet by downloading the app from the Galaxy Store, setting up their PIN and fingerprint, and adding their cards manually or by scanning.

More: Link


Keywords: contactless payments, partnership, digital payments, online security
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Samsung
Countries: Bahrain
