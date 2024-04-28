STC Bahrain integrates Samsung Wallet for contactless payments

This collaboration allows STC Bahrain customers to conduct secure transactions at online, on-site, and in-store outlets globally, without the need for physical cards. With Samsung Wallet, customers can conveniently make purchases, aiming to enhance both convenience and security in financial transactions.
The integration of Samsung Wallet aligns with STC Bahrain's commitment to advancing technology and prioritizing digital transactions. This initiative aims to provide customers with a quick, easy, and secure payment system, enabling transactions with a single swipe.
Representatives of STC Bahrain expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the company's dedication to embracing digital technology and enhancing customer experience. The integration offers customers features like storing multiple payment, loyalty, and membership cards in one secure location, streamlining the payment process with a single tap on Samsung devices. Advanced security measures, including tokenization and biometric authentication, are employed to safeguard sensitive financial information.
Samsung Gulf Electronics representatives emphasized the partnership's significance in expanding next-generation payment solutions to consumers in the region. Plans to enhance the user experience with additional features in Samsung Wallet were also mentioned.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions