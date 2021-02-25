|
|
|
|
|
|
News

stc Bahrain, AFS partner to launch POS solution for retail SMEs

Thursday 25 February 2021 15:39 CET | News

Telecom operator stc Bahrain and Arab Financial Services (AFS), a Bahrain-based digital payments and financial technology solutions provider, have partnered to launch a POS solution for retail SMEs.

According to the press release, stc Bahrain will leverage AFS payments tools to rollout the all-in-one integrated stc Tajer POS solution for retail businesses and SMEs. Powered by AFS, the stc Tajer POS solution enables merchants to process payments, print receipts, accept online orders, manage point of sale application, delivery, and e-wallets.

AFS is set to offer stc pay acceptance across their network of Android-based, integrated POS terminals, expanding the stc pay network. Merchants will be able to accept QR contactless payments and will be added to the stc pay portfolio.

With a VAT-enabled integrated payment solution developed by AFS, stc Bahrain will be supporting retail companies, including pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, salons, and gyms, among others.


Keywords: stc Bahrain, Arab Financial Services, partnership, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Bahrain
