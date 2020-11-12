Stanchion announces support for card digitisation and tokenisation services on the Verto platform

According to the press release, security requirements, industry mandates, and consumer demand for contactless mobile payments have continued to fuel the need for tokenisation services. Besides, many card issuers have not embraced the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay yet, but it is fast becoming a necessity. Therefore, Stanchion is now able to address those market needs thanks to its new launch.
Verto is Stanchion’s digital payments integration platform, a solution that enables organisations to implement new solutions (like tokenisation) while avoiding or minimising the impact on existing systems, thereby mitigating risk associated with the deployment of new functionality. With the added tokenisation capability, Verto supports financial institutions by enabling them to provide mobile payments through any wallet by acting as an abstraction between card issuers and TSPs. The focus is on simplifying the deployment of the functionality, removing time-consuming and costly development effort.
In addition, Stanchion uses its extensive domain knowledge and experience to guide customers in best practices, both in selecting the best deployment options and ensuring that the necessary operational processes are in place. This development effort started in 2019, and multiple active projects in the UAE and APAC regions are now nearing completion. Both the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) and Visa Token Service (VTS) options are supported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions