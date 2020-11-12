|
Stanchion announces support for card digitisation and tokenisation services on the Verto platform

Stanchion has launched additional libraries on its digital payments integration platform Verto.

According to the press release, security requirements, industry mandates, and consumer demand for contactless mobile payments have continued to fuel the need for tokenisation services. Besides, many card issuers have not embraced the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay yet, but it is fast becoming a necessity. Therefore, Stanchion is now able to address those market needs thanks to its new launch.

Verto is Stanchion’s digital payments integration platform, a solution that enables organisations to implement new solutions (like tokenisation) while avoiding or minimising the impact on existing systems, thereby mitigating risk associated with the deployment of new functionality. With the added tokenisation capability, Verto supports financial institutions by enabling them to provide mobile payments through any wallet by acting as an abstraction between card issuers and TSPs. The focus is on simplifying the deployment of the functionality, removing time-consuming and costly development effort.

In addition, Stanchion uses its extensive domain knowledge and experience to guide customers in best practices, both in selecting the best deployment options and ensuring that the necessary operational processes are in place. This development effort started in 2019, and multiple active projects in the UAE and APAC regions are now nearing completion. Both the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) and Visa Token Service (VTS) options are supported.


