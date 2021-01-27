|
Square unveils POS solution aimed at SMEs

Wednesday 27 January 2021 14:12 CET | News

Square has unveiled a new fully integrated POS solution aimed at SMEs.

Via this solution, business owners can manage touch-free payments and online sales as well as offer contactless pickup and delivery options from the POS terminal. Square Register accepts multiple types of payment including contactless, Chip & PIN, and swipe cards. The terminal can be connected to printers, scanners, scales, and cash drawers.

The POS solution can accept all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Furthermore, it also supports mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.


More: Link


Keywords: Square, POS, product launch, SMEs, contactless, Chip & PIN, swipe cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
