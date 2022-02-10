|
Spreedly augments local payment methods with Stripe

Thursday 10 February 2022 13:14 CET | News

US-based payment orchestration platform Spreedly has announced it is able to offer more local payment methods as part of its partnership with Stripe.

For merchants and merchant aggregators, an effective payment strategy includes offering customers any number of local payment methods to help reach more consumers, lower transaction costs, and improve conversion rates, according to Spreedly. Payments orchestration provides the flexibility to transact with any number of preferred gateways and payment services, and allows organisations to easily add to, remove or test new options over time.

Spreedly company officilas said that as part of their partnership and ongoing integration support, they’re now offering additional access to Stripe’s alternative payment methods (APMs) and Radar, a fraud fighting tool available to all Stripe customers. This latest integration allows joint Stripe and Spreedly customers to offer their customers a variety of payment methods and provides access to Radar, helping to manage the fraud risks associated with accepting payments online, they added.

Joint Spreedly and Stripe customers are now able to select from a variety of payment methods. This includes the following supported payment methods: IDEAL, Bancontact, Giropay, EPS, Alipay, Afterpay / Clearpay, Sofort, Przelewy24, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.


