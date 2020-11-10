|
Spreedly announces new and upgraded revenue optimization solutions

Tuesday 10 November 2020 14:21 CET | News

US-based payments orchestration platform provider Spreedly has announced an expanded Revenue Optimization solution — including Smart Routing and Network Tokenization. 

Spreedly's Smart Routing technology dynamically determines the optimal processor based on criteria such as card brand, card type, and currency. The major card networks introduced Network Tokenization to address this challenge, reduce fraud, and help boost overall success rates. 

As a token service provider, Spreedly connects directly to major card network tokenization services, providing a network token to be stored in Spreedly’s vault. The card networks, aware of any updates being made to account credentials, push those updates to Spreedly in real time, ensuring payment credentials are always up-to-date. The network token is stored alongside PAN in Spreedly’s vault for transacting with any combination of supported gateways and acquiring banks. 




