Spreedly announces new and upgraded revenue optimization solutions

Spreedly's Smart Routing technology dynamically determines the optimal processor based on criteria such as card brand, card type, and currency. The major card networks introduced Network Tokenization to address this challenge, reduce fraud, and help boost overall success rates.
As a token service provider, Spreedly connects directly to major card network tokenization services, providing a network token to be stored in Spreedly’s vault. The card networks, aware of any updates being made to account credentials, push those updates to Spreedly in real time, ensuring payment credentials are always up-to-date. The network token is stored alongside PAN in Spreedly’s vault for transacting with any combination of supported gateways and acquiring banks.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions