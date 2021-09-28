|
Splitit integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Tuesday 28 September 2021

Splitit, a US-based provider of card-based instalment payment solutions, has integrated Salesforce Commerce Cloud making easier for ecommerce and retail brands to offer Splitit at checkout.

Splitit’s Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture integrations were developed specifically to reduce the technical lift required to enable Splitit’s instalment solution to Salesforce-powered ecommerce sites. Merchants can now offer their customers the ability to use their available line of credit on their existing credit cards to pay in interest-free instalments, driving incremental sales and increasing conversion.

The new Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge is PCI DSS Level I compliant and offers native support for Splitit FlexFields allowing merchants to integrate Splitit checkout into their ecommerce checkout. There is also full support for Splitit throughout the entire customer journey showing the option for Splitit to shoppers on the product page, in the shopping cart and at checkout.

With the addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Storefront Reference Architecture, Splitit now has native integrations with five of the global ecommerce platforms including: Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, WooCommerce and BigCommerce.


