Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Spirit Airlines and Uplift announce extended partnership for BNPL services

Thursday 2 June 2022 11:31 CET | News

US-based BNPL platform that serves world’s top travel brands, Uplift, has announced an extended partnership with ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines to offer limited-time interest-free installment payments for qualified customers.

The offer is available for guests booking a Spirit flight between 1 June and 15 June 2022 for travel dates through Spirit’s current reservation calendar. The special offer is extended for any of the almost 90 destinations that Spirit serves across the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Uplift is integrated into the Spirit booking platform to provide a frictionless experience for customers when using Uplift’s flexible payment options, including interest-free installment payments. The BNPL service provider offers zero fees, including no late fees or prepayment penalties while allowing customers to travel before completing their payment.

At the same time, Uplift partners with over 200 global airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel providers to make travelling more affordable and bring high-quality experiences to people with limited funds or those who usually struggle with cancelled flights and expensive tickets paid months in advance.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, travel payments, BNPL, instalment payments, online platform, online payments, interchange fee
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Spirit Airlines, Uplift
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Spirit Airlines

|

Uplift

|
Discover all the Company news on Spirit Airlines and other articles related to Spirit Airlines in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like