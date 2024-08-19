Spenda, Limepay partner with Lessn to boost payment capabilities

Lessn is a tech innovator in the bill payments industry and the new strategic partnership aims to enable the integration of payment services on Lessn’s accounts payable solution. Lessn will integrate Limepay’s white-label payments technology to boost its accounts payable business, enhance its capabilities, and expand into new markets.
Moreover, Lessn is expected to process USD 20 million per month in payment volume, while Spenda will benefit from an immediate increase to current payment processing volume of Limepay by around 40% to in annualised payments volume, in line with Spenda’s strategic acquisition of Limepay. By the end of 2024, Lessn aims to increase its payments processing volume to USD 200 million per month.
Spenda is an integrated business platform that helps businesses from the supply chain sell better and get paid faster. The company is both a software solutions provider and a payment processor, delivering the adequate infrastructure to streamline business processes throughout the payment implementation.
Limepay was established in 2019 and is trusted by more than 200 businesses globally to provide payment processing and embedded finance services. It displays a robust and scalable cloud-based platform with the necessary software tools.
At the same time, Lessn is an acconuts payables, automation, and reconciliation solution that allows SMEs and finance teams to eliminate ABA files and use their AmEx, Mastercard, Visa, or bank-to-bank solutions to claim rewards on their business expenses.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions