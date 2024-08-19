Subscribe
News

Spenda, Limepay partner with Lessn to boost payment capabilities

Monday 19 August 2024 15:52 CET | News

Integrated business platform that allows companies across the supply chain to sell and get paid faster, Spenda, and its acquiree company, Limepay, have recently partnered with Lessn.

Lessn is a tech innovator in the bill payments industry and the new strategic partnership aims to enable the integration of payment services on Lessn’s accounts payable solution. Lessn will integrate Limepay’s white-label payments technology to boost its accounts payable business, enhance its capabilities, and expand into new markets. 

 

What you need to know about the partnership

Moreover, Lessn is expected to process USD 20 million per month in payment volume, while Spenda will benefit from an immediate increase to current payment processing volume of Limepay by around 40% to in annualised payments volume, in line with Spenda’s strategic acquisition of Limepay. By the end of 2024, Lessn aims to increase its payments processing volume to USD 200 million per month.

Speaking about the partnership, officials from Lessn claimed that that by partnering with Limepay/Spenda will help the company meet its business objectives. Moreover, they plan on revealing the name of a major customer around October 2024, which will help it boost its payments volume by up to 550% from its current capabilities. The partnership with Limepay/Spenda will support the ambitious growth rate with minimal disruptions to business operations. 

Learning more about the companies

Spenda is an integrated business platform that helps businesses from the supply chain sell better and get paid faster. The company is both a software solutions provider and a payment processor, delivering the adequate infrastructure to streamline business processes throughout the payment implementation. 

Limepay was established in 2019 and is trusted by more than 200 businesses globally to provide payment processing and embedded finance services. It displays a robust and scalable cloud-based platform with the necessary software tools. 

At the same time, Lessn is an acconuts payables, automation, and reconciliation solution that allows SMEs and finance teams to eliminate ABA files and use their AmEx, Mastercard, Visa, or bank-to-bank solutions to claim rewards on their business expenses. 


