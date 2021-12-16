Sokin augments overseas transfers with its global currency account

Sokin’s Global Currency Account is an inclusive and cost-effective alternative to Canada’s current remittances system. Since its August 2021 product launch, Sokin has amassed 60,000 registrations to its platform with a further 100,000 on its global waiting list.
Sokin is a payment platform that takes the subscription model, like Spotify and Netflix, and allows consumers to receive and send unlimited money transfers, and access cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies, such as Rupees, Peso, Dollar, to over 200 countries and territories for one fixed monthly fee.
Sokin is equipped to support Canada’s growing migrant population, which includes nationalities such as India, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, and the United States, due to a large portfolio of currencies and an app interface which remains the same, no matter the user’s location. The Sokin Global Currency Account can also be accessed in French as well as English, Portuguese, Spanish and German.
