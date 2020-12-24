|
Soft Space leverages GMO Financial Gate to promote cashless payments in Japan

Thursday 24 December 2020 10:21 CET | News

Fintech company Soft Space has leveraged GMO Financial Gate’s payment gateway technology in a bid to promote its payment solutions within the Japanese market.

Soft Space will be able to support secure and seamless Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) transactions, and allow it to introduce its suite of payment solutions into various industry sectors within markets in Japan.

These suite of payment solutions capitalise on the convenience of smart devices to perform cashless card transactions. Merchants and partners that adopt these payment solutions benefit from being able to securely transact and lower their cost of operation.

To further encourage contactless payments in Japan, Soft Space has launched its Fasstap, a Tap to Phone solution which was adopted by an auto-machine manufacturing company so that it can equip buses with the ability to accept card transactions on an Android-based tablet.


